PrinterThe wrote: So we haven't had numerous injuries to our starters in the last 18 months or so?

We have seen quite a lot of Walters in the last 2-3 seasons - & found out he is pretty rubbish.We have seen quite a lot of Keinhorst in the past 2-3 seasons - & found out he is a very useful squad member.We have seen hardly anything of Baldwinson, Ormondroyd, Oledski, Jordan Roberts, Smith (he has had his injuries I know), Sutcliffe (A). No one will be able to formulate an opinion on these therefore.It is not my intention to argue that all of these should be catapulted into the team ad hoc. However, when the coach refuses to use them even when named on the bench (or at best for a token 10 minute spell), how is he (or we) to know their capabilities?The two periods (Easter & the International weekend) were crying out for these guys to be used to spread the burden & ease the flogging of the usual suspects