NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:25 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 897
You need more than 17 players and cover for all positions, that's where 17 year old Jack Walker fits in. When was the last time we were injury free?

Re: NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:17 am
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 537
Sal Paradise wrote:
I suppose it begs the question where does Walker fit in - Golding has 5 years and both half backs have 3 year contracts.

Unless he is going to play on the wing?


Just means there's competition for places. Hasn't the complaint been that outside of the usual starters the fringe guys were no good?

Re: NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:50 pm
TheSnowmonkey
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:36 pm
Posts: 59
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
You need more than 17 players and cover for all positions, that's where 17 year old Jack Walker fits in. When was the last time we were injury free?


This !!!!

If Mac rotates squad more that would reduce the number of injuries (hopefully). Or no reason why he could not mix it so both play...Alternate one from bench. The more competition for places the better, it will stop complacency in players, or should do, and also hopefully each player will improve and raise the standard of their game as they will want the jersey.

Re: NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:08 pm
son of headingley
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 264
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
PrinterThe wrote:
Just means there's competition for places. Hasn't the complaint been that outside of the usual starters the fringe guys were no good?


How would anyone know what the "fringe guys" are no good. You would have to play them to find out!

Re: NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:19 pm
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 537
son of headingley wrote:
How would anyone know what the "fringe guys" are no good. You would have to play them to find out!


So we haven't had numerous injuries to our starters in the last 18 months or so?

Re: NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:52 pm
son of headingley
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 264
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
PrinterThe wrote:
So we haven't had numerous injuries to our starters in the last 18 months or so?


We have seen quite a lot of Walters in the last 2-3 seasons - & found out he is pretty rubbish.
We have seen quite a lot of Keinhorst in the past 2-3 seasons - & found out he is a very useful squad member.
We have seen hardly anything of Baldwinson, Ormondroyd, Oledski, Jordan Roberts, Smith (he has had his injuries I know), Sutcliffe (A). No one will be able to formulate an opinion on these therefore.
It is not my intention to argue that all of these should be catapulted into the team ad hoc. However, when the coach refuses to use them even when named on the bench (or at best for a token 10 minute spell), how is he (or we) to know their capabilities?
The two periods (Easter & the International weekend) were crying out for these guys to be used to spread the burden & ease the flogging of the usual suspects
