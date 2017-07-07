HucknallLoiner wrote: Guess so. If this is the partnership they're going for then suppose we'll be looking for a winger (unless they keep faith in Briscoe), a fast centre (unless they keep faith in Keinhorst) or more probably a really strong back rower or maybe a big prop?

Don't think we'll see a prop as we do have plenty in that department. Think they're happy with Keinhorst at centre, bringing someone in who could play as a centre/wing or centre/2nd rower will depend how they see Moon's future. Wouldn't mind seeing Briscoe moved on with a replacement coming in but I don't know if that more hopeful thinking than likely to happen, would depend whose available as no point bringing in any old winger just for the sake of getting rid of Briscoe.If Burrow is retiring then a potential backup hooker is needed unless they plan to have Lilley as backup on the subs bench with Myler + Moon starting in the halves.