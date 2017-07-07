WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 6:56 pm
Reference sutcliffe. Looks like he has been awarded jack of all trades role. Thought at one time he may become a ball playing loose forward. Similar to Gary divorty ,if anybody remembers him.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:09 pm
HucknallLoiner wrote:
Guess so. If this is the partnership they're going for then suppose we'll be looking for a winger (unless they keep faith in Briscoe), a fast centre (unless they keep faith in Keinhorst) or more probably a really strong back rower or maybe a big prop?


Don't think we'll see a prop as we do have plenty in that department. Think they're happy with Keinhorst at centre, bringing someone in who could play as a centre/wing or centre/2nd rower will depend how they see Moon's future. Wouldn't mind seeing Briscoe moved on with a replacement coming in but I don't know if that more hopeful thinking than likely to happen, would depend whose available as no point bringing in any old winger just for the sake of getting rid of Briscoe.

If Burrow is retiring then a potential backup hooker is needed unless they plan to have Lilley as backup on the subs bench with Myler + Moon starting in the halves.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:22 pm
Backwoodsman wrote:
Reference sutcliffe. Looks like he has been awarded jack of all trades role. Thought at one time he may become a ball playing loose forward. Similar to Gary divorty ,if anybody remembers him.


Divorty was a good player but his face didn't seem to fit (like a number of other players around that time. Who was the prop with long hair that was with us around that same time as Shaun Wane and I think ended up at Warrington (or did he come from there?))
Working as a missionary for RL in Nottingham and Mansfield

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:24 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Don't think we'll see a prop as we do have plenty in that department. Think they're happy with Keinhorst at centre, bringing someone in who could play as a centre/wing or centre/2nd rower will depend how they see Moon's future. Wouldn't mind seeing Briscoe moved on with a replacement coming in but I don't know if that more hopeful thinking than likely to happen, would depend whose available as no point bringing in any old winger just for the sake of getting rid of Briscoe.

If Burrow is retiring then a potential backup hooker is needed unless they plan to have Lilley as backup on the subs bench with Myler + Moon starting in the halves.


Lilley is the right stocky build for a hooker. Would love to see a Scot Donald speed winger to let us be dangerous from our own half again.
Working as a missionary for RL in Nottingham and Mansfield

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:38 pm
Backwoodsman wrote:
My main concern regarding lilley is lack of pace . Hope he makes the grade but for me I am doubtful. Be delighted if proved wrong.


He should take a page out of Sinfield's book and excel in other areas to make up for his lack of pace. If he knuckles down and works on his playmaking the players he's putting through the gaps can be his legs.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:50 pm
HucknallLoiner wrote:
Who was the prop with long hair that was with us around that same time as Shaun Wane and I think ended up at Warrington (or did he come from there?))


I guess your meaning Steve Molloy and he signed for Leeds from Warrington
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
