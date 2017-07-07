I am trying to work out who is going to offer him that large contract and the starting Full Back spot:



Hull FC - very doubtful, at the cap this year, hence Hadley on loan at Wakefield, and Shaul is the number 1

Castleford - Hardaker

Warrington - Gotcha said it wasn't them

St Helens - possible, if they feel that Barba won't stay, Lomax into the halves potentially at Stand Off with Fages back up hooker.

Wakefield - couldn't offer the contract rumoured above

Wigan - Have Escare and Tomkins

Widnes - Can't see them having the money

Leigh - probably them. They don't have a great full back at the moment, and Derek might be flashing the cash

Salford - another possible, although seemed to have learnt from just flashing the cash at players this season and building a unit

Huddersfield - not flash with cash, and Mamo is a superb full back