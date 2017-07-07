WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:44 am
Strong-running second rower
http://www.therhinos.co.uk/news/lilley-agrees-new-three-year-deal-with-rhinos-27033#.WV9kqITyu1s

Re: Jordan Lilley signs new 3 year deal

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:04 am
Cheeky half-back

We can't be all that bad in contract talks then if another from the academy has gone on to sign a long term deal with us.

Re: Jordan Lilley signs new 3 year deal

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:17 am
Free-scoring winger

good news, i know not all agree but i think he is a cracking player who hopefully will turn into our main playmaker within next 2-3 years

Re: Jordan Lilley signs new 3 year deal

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:20 am
Cheeky half-back

I also see that Aston has left his loan spell at Fev and gone to Bradford on a months loan which pretty much rules out Lilley heading back on loan there.

Re: NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:25 pm
I am trying to work out who is going to offer him that large contract and the starting Full Back spot:

Hull FC - very doubtful, at the cap this year, hence Hadley on loan at Wakefield, and Shaul is the number 1
Castleford - Hardaker
Warrington - Gotcha said it wasn't them
St Helens - possible, if they feel that Barba won't stay, Lomax into the halves potentially at Stand Off with Fages back up hooker.
Wakefield - couldn't offer the contract rumoured above
Wigan - Have Escare and Tomkins
Widnes - Can't see them having the money
Leigh - probably them. They don't have a great full back at the moment, and Derek might be flashing the cash
Salford - another possible, although seemed to have learnt from just flashing the cash at players this season and building a unit
Huddersfield - not flash with cash, and Mamo is a superb full back

Re: NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 4:41 pm
Lilley is an HALF BACK mate and he's just signed a new deal at Leeds.

Hehehehehehe
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: NEW DEAL | Jordan Lilley - 3 Years

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 6:16 pm
Free-scoring winger

My main concern regarding lilley is lack of pace . Hope he makes the grade but for me I am doubtful. Be delighted if proved wrong.

