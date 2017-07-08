knockersbumpMKII wrote: How is that a dummy spit, it's a response that disagrees and points out that less than 7,000 for the team sitting pretty at the top of the league isn't something to be proud of yet make a big issue about how few Hull fans turned out to the point of deriding the numbers, albeit circa 1500 Hull fans turning up to their ground on a re-arranged night, get over yourself loser.

The thing is if you read my first post I never moaned about your following. I just said that it wasn't as good as other seasons which is a FACT. You can't disagree with that. I then went on to say I don't blame you for it due to it being moved so understood. I was never having a go. Then you come back firing which shows you spat your dummy out.