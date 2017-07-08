WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:32 am
GIANT DAZ
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hull's shocking away following are still better than pretty much every away following we get at the KC. I think fans of the other clubs don't actually realise how much travelling is involved for the Hull clubs. For most of SL, 1/2 of your away games are probably less that 1/2 hour drive away. This season, our nearest is best part of an hour away



Difference being everyone else has to endure going to Hull, you lot get the pleasure of leaving it every other week, understandable lots choose to :)



(yes i know i'm a giants fan and we dont have any fans, this is a tongue in cheek expected response to someone not from Hull)
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:27 pm
Jake the Peg
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Difference being everyone else has to endure going to Hull, you lot get the pleasure of leaving it every other week, understandable lots choose to :)



(yes i know i'm a giants fan and we dont have any fans, this is a tongue in cheek expected response to someone not from Hull)



I couldn't agree more. I've never lived in Hull thankfully and live in one of the affluent villages in the East Riding :lol:

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:49 pm
number 6
cas all the way wrote:
Not this season. Away following was shocking. Thinks it's because of the sky cameras. People choosing that a trip across the M62 on a Friday night ain't worth it when it's on sky.



Not forgetting the club shifted 6500 semi final ticketso the week leading up to the cas away game. Fans aren't a bottomless pit when it comes to rugby

Past 3 games and cup semi final tickets for me alone was close to £110 with Leeds match tickets still to buy.

£22.50 to stand at saints not cheap, a 4 plus hour journey home, you can't blame fans for saying no especially with it on sky too

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Sat Jul 08, 2017 2:26 pm
wrencat1873
number 6 wrote:
Not forgetting the club shifted 6500 semi final ticketso the week leading up to the cas away game. Fans aren't a bottomless pit when it comes to rugby

Past 3 games and cup semi final tickets for me alone was close to £110 with Leeds match tickets still to buy.

£22.50 to stand at saints not cheap, a 4 plus hour journey home, you can't blame fans for saying no especially with it on sky too


Friday night along the 62 is bad enough from Wakefield into "Lancashire" but, you guys have an extra 60 miles to travel.
With most clubs playing home games on a Friday, it's difficult to make the trip and dont even get me started on Thursday games.
It's great for the armchair fans but, not for those who want to see the games live.
The fixture planners and Sky should try and keep to "local" fixtures for Thursdays and Fridays, it still wont help FC too much but, generally, it would help a little and some of the grounds might even have a few more fans there :IDEA:

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Sat Jul 08, 2017 2:47 pm
number 6
wrencat1873 wrote:
Friday night along the 62 is bad enough from Wakefield into "Lancashire" but, you guys have an extra 60 miles to travel.
With most clubs playing home games on a Friday, it's difficult to make the trip and dont even get me started on Thursday games.
It's great for the armchair fans but, not for those who want to see the games live.
The fixture planners and Sky should try and keep to "local" fixtures for Thursdays and Fridays, it still wont help FC too much but, generally, it would help a little and some of the grounds might even have a few more fans there :IDEA:



Wakey n cas on a Thursday ok. But if they pull kick off forward to half 7 or 7 then even those will be a push for some.

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:06 pm
Willzay
Makes the mind wonder how RL fans can complain about ticket prices. £22 is about the same as a matchday ticket at Bury FC, and their in league one.
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:19 pm
number 6
Willzay wrote:
Makes the mind wonder how RL fans can complain about ticket prices. £22 is about the same as a matchday ticket at Bury FC, and their in league one.



bury is all seated isnt it? saints isnt

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:28 pm
Towns88
Willzay wrote:
Makes the mind wonder how RL fans can complain about ticket prices. £22 is about the same as a matchday ticket at Bury FC, and their in league one.



Isn't Hull £26 if you rock up on the day?
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:40 pm
Willzay
number 6 wrote:
bury is all seated isnt it? saints isnt


Out of interest then what do you think should be the standard price of an adult standing ticket? Remember this is top flight RL as well. Last year there were some people looking for offers on INTERNATIONAL matches when they just over £20 themselves.
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:03 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Towns88 wrote:
Isn't Hull £26 if you rock up on the day?

Away fans are encouraged to buy from their own clubs in advance, not just gets you the fan a cheaper ticket but the new rules inroduced this season means away clubs get a much bigger chunk of the revenue of those ticket sales.
I haven't paid on the gate for well over 10 years and home games for me are a 370 mile round trip. I rarely get to away games but Cas/Wakey are closer for me than to Hull.

East stand for away fans for the forthcoming Hudds game is £23/£19/£12/£10 (Adults/OAPs-young adults/students/juniors.
If you already know you're going why wouldn't you buy the ticket from your own club in advance and they get a kick back?
