number 6 wrote: Not forgetting the club shifted 6500 semi final ticketso the week leading up to the cas away game. Fans aren't a bottomless pit when it comes to rugby



Past 3 games and cup semi final tickets for me alone was close to £110 with Leeds match tickets still to buy.



£22.50 to stand at saints not cheap, a 4 plus hour journey home, you can't blame fans for saying no especially with it on sky too

Friday night along the 62 is bad enough from Wakefield into "Lancashire" but, you guys have an extra 60 miles to travel.With most clubs playing home games on a Friday, it's difficult to make the trip and dont even get me started on Thursday games.It's great for the armchair fans but, not for those who want to see the games live.The fixture planners and Sky should try and keep to "local" fixtures for Thursdays and Fridays, it still wont help FC too much but, generally, it would help a little and some of the grounds might even have a few more fans there