Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:32 am
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14693
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hull's shocking away following are still better than pretty much every away following we get at the KC. I think fans of the other clubs don't actually realise how much travelling is involved for the Hull clubs. For most of SL, 1/2 of your away games are probably less that 1/2 hour drive away. This season, our nearest is best part of an hour away



Difference being everyone else has to endure going to Hull, you lot get the pleasure of leaving it every other week, understandable lots choose to :)



(yes i know i'm a giants fan and we dont have any fans, this is a tongue in cheek expected response to someone not from Hull)
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:27 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26024
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Difference being everyone else has to endure going to Hull, you lot get the pleasure of leaving it every other week, understandable lots choose to :)



(yes i know i'm a giants fan and we dont have any fans, this is a tongue in cheek expected response to someone not from Hull)



I couldn't agree more. I've never lived in Hull thankfully and live in one of the affluent villages in the East Riding :lol:
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM