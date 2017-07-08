Jake the Peg wrote: Hull's shocking away following are still better than pretty much every away following we get at the KC. I think fans of the other clubs don't actually realise how much travelling is involved for the Hull clubs. For most of SL, 1/2 of your away games are probably less that 1/2 hour drive away. This season, our nearest is best part of an hour away

Difference being everyone else has to endure going to Hull, you lot get the pleasure of leaving it every other week, understandable lots choose to(yes i know i'm a giants fan and we dont have any fans, this is a tongue in cheek expected response to someone not from Hull)