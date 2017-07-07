trinfan71 wrote: The one thing he seems to forget very quickly is that if it wasn't for Dave Whelan's money and Wigan Athletic's meteoric rise through the football league to the top flight, they'd still most probably be at Central Park.

Doubt it, they'd have definitely got a new ground and probably a better one more suited to rugby like at Saints or Warrington. Considering a new ground has been built in the Wigan borough for Leigh in that time as well, they could have easily built a new stadium on their own/with the council like other clubs have done if they'd have had to. I suspect a lot of Wigan fans would have preferred to have gone down that route in hindsight and ended up with a more traditional RL style ground.