Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:04 am
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1320
I thought his comments on our ground situation sensationalised and unfair given the outstanding performance of our current management team and the obvious circumstances that are being weighted against us. Ok Phil, lets kick Wakefield out. How many more struggling big clubs can RL afford to lose from the top table or even the game if we carry on like this? He did qualify his comments somewhat in the end but only having basically lambasted us as a club. I used to respect this guy's words but as the years have gone by his analysis of all things has got lazier and dafter

Re: Phil Clarke again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:20 am
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2782
Location: WF4
He'd be better of taking a job at The Daily Mail with all the sensationalist crap he spouts to provoke reaction. I've had Clarke and his 'opinions' on mute for about the last decade.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Phil Clarke again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:31 am
Jizzer
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 17, 2012 1:08 pm
Posts: 478
What did he say?

Re: Phil Clarke again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:34 am
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6800
Location: Out of the loop
Your alright asking him, he has him on mute :wink:

Re: Phil Clarke again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:34 pm
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2670
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
charlie63wildcat wrote:
I thought his comments on our ground situation sensationalised and unfair given the outstanding performance of our current management team and the obvious circumstances that are being weighted against us. Ok Phil, lets kick Wakefield out. How many more struggling big clubs can RL afford to lose from the top table or even the game if we carry on like this? He did qualify his comments somewhat in the end but only having basically lambasted us as a club. I used to respect this guy's words but as the years have gone by his analysis of all things has got lazier and dafter

Totally agree.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Phil Clarke again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 4:25 pm
trinfan71
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1314
Location: Bretton
The one thing he seems to forget very quickly is that if it wasn't for Dave Whelan's money and Wigan Athletic's meteoric rise through the football league to the top flight, they'd still most probably be at Central Park.

Phil Clarke is an embarrassment to Rugby League, Sky TV and himself.
Always read the small print

Re: Phil Clarke again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 4:48 pm
jakeyg95
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 551
trinfan71 wrote:
The one thing he seems to forget very quickly is that if it wasn't for Dave Whelan's money and Wigan Athletic's meteoric rise through the football league to the top flight, they'd still most probably be at Central Park.


Doubt it, they'd have definitely got a new ground and probably a better one more suited to rugby like at Saints or Warrington. Considering a new ground has been built in the Wigan borough for Leigh in that time as well, they could have easily built a new stadium on their own/with the council like other clubs have done if they'd have had to. I suspect a lot of Wigan fans would have preferred to have gone down that route in hindsight and ended up with a more traditional RL style ground.

Re: Phil Clarke again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 4:49 pm
Lockers700
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 105
As said previously, his comments re the stadium issues were at best lazy & ill informed. However his comments re our academy were totally unwarranted and misleading in my opinion!

Re: Phil Clarke again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 4:50 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1381
Having to sit at the corner of the pitch with the Cas fans mercilessly taunting him about his brother and Solomona won't have helped his mood. O'Connor found it amusing though.

