I thought his comments on our ground situation sensationalised and unfair given the outstanding performance of our current management team and the obvious circumstances that are being weighted against us. Ok Phil, lets kick Wakefield out. How many more struggling big clubs can RL afford to lose from the top table or even the game if we carry on like this? He did qualify his comments somewhat in the end but only having basically lambasted us as a club. I used to respect this guy's words but as the years have gone by his analysis of all things has got lazier and dafter