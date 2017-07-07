WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil Clarke again!

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Phil Clarke again!

 
Post a reply

Phil Clarke again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:04 am
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1320
I thought his comments on our ground situation sensationalised and unfair given the outstanding performance of our current management team and the obvious circumstances that are being weighted against us. Ok Phil, lets kick Wakefield out. How many more struggling big clubs can RL afford to lose from the top table or even the game if we carry on like this? He did qualify his comments somewhat in the end but only having basically lambasted us as a club. I used to respect this guy's words but as the years have gone by his analysis of all things has got lazier and dafter

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, acko, basher11, Bearded, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, BOJ042, brettoncat, Bull Mania, charlie63wildcat, chazzerboy, coco the fullback, Davc1h, desmond decker, drdnght, Dreadnaught, DrPepper, dull nickname, Emley Cat, Inflatable_Armadillo, JINJER, jus@casvegas, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, Lawefield44, LyndsayGill, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mick Amos 9 WTW, newgroundb4cas, Paddyfc, poppys mum, Redscat, RWB, sandcat20, steadygetyerboots-on, Tigerade, tigersteve, Towns88, upthetrin92, WakiLeaks, Wardy67, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 344 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,7321,72076,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM