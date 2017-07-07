WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Video ref

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Video ref

 
Post a reply

Re: Video ref

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:08 pm
rlfan Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2012 2:34 pm
Posts: 141
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I don't blame ref for last nights results, he made several calls that turned out to wrong, thats understandable, no way can a ref be expected to get all decisions correct, balls steals or knock on, tackled in the air or competing for the ball, grounding the ball or knock on, onside offside etc etc. At full speed, live, with just one view it must be a very tough job. That said when there is a video ref at the game there is no reason for these calls to be made incorrectly. We should lean from RU on this, the infield refs and video refs in RU are talking all the time, the video ref advises about foul play, when the ball is in play the ref asks video ref to look at a play and advise him. Watching the Lions last Saturday the video ref and on field ref worked perfectly together, RL should copy and learn. Last night there were some tough calls for the ref that he got wrong, he should have asked for help and then every decision would have been correct, would it of changed the result , probably not but it would avoid the feeling that I have that we were on the wrong end of the luck. By the way the last penalty for been offside at the kick off was pathetic and I believe the ref was an booty for making that call



There is a big difference though between the two games. Whilst League is fast and furious, Union has long static phases when the ref might as well have a chat with his mates as there is nothing else happening on the field.

Re: Video ref

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:11 pm
Schunter User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2006 12:12 pm
Posts: 4617
Location: Shirley Williams is rancid
I actually thought Kendall did ok. Yeah he made some errors but that happens every game. Thought he controlled it reasonably well and didn't get too whistle happy with ruck penalties. A couple of poor decisions in there but thats par for the course. Impossible being an RL ref need ten pairs of eyes. Linesman need to do more for me. We need to just suck it up, our errors gifted them momentum and to our credit we halted it and got our noses back in front. 100% effort but some intermittent brain farts at crucial times did us over
'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'

Re: Video ref

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 6:06 pm
Disney cat User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2007 1:52 pm
Posts: 1824
Location: Sunshine State
tigertot wrote:
Surprisingly most Wakey fans were happy with the ref in the first half.


No he was garbage in the first half also. How many times did he speak to shenton but he never put Cas on a team warning.

Re: Video ref

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:26 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13171
Location: Ossett
I'm not overly fussed about the ref - given the speed and intensity of the game, I thought he did alright; some bad decisions, but it probably balanced out.

Re: Video ref

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:35 pm
KevW60349 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 322
It's not the ref that's cost us the match, along with this match and also a few other previous close matches, we should have had the game won. Trinity seem to come up with either wrong decisions at crucial points in the match [E.G. last night not taking the 2 points for a second kickable penalty when we had just kicked a 2 pointer a couple of min's before] Not been prepared for short kick off immediately after we had gone 6 points in front late on in match. giving stupid penalties away when pressure is been applied by opposing team at crucial moments of the game.
We seem to get too overly excited, no calming influence at moments when an opposing side can get back on the front foot against us. A first class player, leader and captain who gets his message across to the other players when we are under pressure is needed. With that i think we are in a excellent position with the players we have to continue on an upward climb in the S.L and become one of the best teams in the league in future seasons.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: jakeyg95, KevW60349, Redscat, westgaterunner and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,2441,20076,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM