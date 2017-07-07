WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Video ref

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:08 pm
rlfan
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2012 2:34 pm
Posts: 141
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I don't blame ref for last nights results, he made several calls that turned out to wrong, thats understandable, no way can a ref be expected to get all decisions correct, balls steals or knock on, tackled in the air or competing for the ball, grounding the ball or knock on, onside offside etc etc. At full speed, live, with just one view it must be a very tough job. That said when there is a video ref at the game there is no reason for these calls to be made incorrectly. We should lean from RU on this, the infield refs and video refs in RU are talking all the time, the video ref advises about foul play, when the ball is in play the ref asks video ref to look at a play and advise him. Watching the Lions last Saturday the video ref and on field ref worked perfectly together, RL should copy and learn. Last night there were some tough calls for the ref that he got wrong, he should have asked for help and then every decision would have been correct, would it of changed the result , probably not but it would avoid the feeling that I have that we were on the wrong end of the luck. By the way the last penalty for been offside at the kick off was pathetic and I believe the ref was an booty for making that call



There is a big difference though between the two games. Whilst League is fast and furious, Union has long static phases when the ref might as well have a chat with his mates as there is nothing else happening on the field.
