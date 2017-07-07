|
I don't blame ref for last nights results, he made several calls that turned out to wrong, thats understandable, no way can a ref be expected to get all decisions correct, balls steals or knock on, tackled in the air or competing for the ball, grounding the ball or knock on, onside offside etc etc. At full speed, live, with just one view it must be a very tough job. That said when there is a video ref at the game there is no reason for these calls to be made incorrectly. We should lean from RU on this, the infield refs and video refs in RU are talking all the time, the video ref advises about foul play, when the ball is in play the ref asks video ref to look at a play and advise him. Watching the Lions last Saturday the video ref and on field ref worked perfectly together, RL should copy and learn. Last night there were some tough calls for the ref that he got wrong, he should have asked for help and then every decision would have been correct, would it of changed the result , probably not but it would avoid the feeling that I have that we were on the wrong end of the luck. By the way the last penalty for been offside at the kick off was pathetic and I believe the ref was an booty for making that call
It was indeed pathetic. Must have been a toe end over the line. I'll have a look at Cas's kick off on SL show too! Worst one was the Cas knock on on half way when we had passed it. Glaringly wrong even at full speed real time. I don't understand why they don't talk either. Also, I really dislike this system of the on field decision taking precedence. So many poor video ref decisions have come from it. To be fair, Fifita's try looked highly questionable and had the ref signalled no try then it would not have been given in all likelihood. To me the try decisions have got worse as a direct result of the rule
You are correct about the knock on from Hadley, Shenton knocked it out.
However, Wakey were offside from the kick off, if I was a Wakey fan, I would be asking why they don't penalise this more often as it happens a lot.
Just for redress though, you fail to mention the ball been knocked from Webster's hands in the act of scoring, why no video ref. Also the 2 tackles in the air decisions were shocking calls. Wakey benefitted from both.
I thought Wakey were outstanding in the first half and full value for your lead, maybe tired a little in the second and Cas got better.
Really hope you make the top 4.
