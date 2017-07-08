WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Arundel costly error

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:29 am
acko
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1850
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
Joe as been great for us so much more improved in defense & attack when given the chance,I'd rather he coffed up the ball at the opposite end of the pitch than in our own 20,What the problem was Mcshane's quick thinking and giving Eden a early pass to go on and score.Now brain Farts you can't cater for in a match England's Penalty was one when Grix's caught the high ball with no pressure on him silly mistake which resulted in Cas scoring from But it still did not cost us the game a bit of game management cost us the game not get ready for the short kick off and giving a penalty away at the kick off.
So all in all we nearly beat the best side in SL we have to take positive's from that and kick on again for the play off's.


Up The Trin
We are TRINITY's barmy army.




SWFC the owls are coming for you

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:25 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9333
Location: wakefield
Glad there are plenty of posts saying how ridiculous the opening comment is.

Arundel is not flash but is for me one of our best three quarters.

As for the incident. A dropped ball 90 metres from the line with 2 players outside you and a line set should Moy be a try.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 11:44 am
Wakefield No 1
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8777
PopTart wrote:
Glad there are plenty of posts saying how ridiculous the opening comment is.

Arundel is not flash but is for me one of our best three quarters.

As for the incident. A dropped ball 90 metres from the line with 2 players outside you and a line set should Moy be a try.

Also Joe was running an inside line and Sam passed it out towards the wing, it was mis communication and like you say it shouldn't have led to a try when the ball goes to ground 90 meters from your line..
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 11:48 am
Wakefield No 1
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8777
Finally joe always seems to make an impact when on the bench or starting either a try or a pass to his winger or try saving tackle that has to make him in the top 17 at the club!
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 12:45 pm
Mr Bliss
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7358
Location: Wakey
Shall we see if tomorrows RLE will not have it as the 'critical moment/turning point??

My money might be how Jesse Sene-Lafao took David Fifita out whilst trying to stop a drop goal.

Or why we didn't have a go at a drop goal after David Fifita had scored meaning Cas needed to score twice.
Or
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 12:53 pm
jakeyg95
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 560
Mr Bliss wrote:
My money might be how Jesse Sene-Lafao took David Fifita out whilst trying to stop a drop goal.

Or why we didn't have a go at a drop goal after David Fifita had scored meaning Cas needed to score twice.
Or


Sene-Lefao took Fifita out but Fifita wasn't square so we can't get too angry about that one. Also, Fifita scored to make it 22-18, we then went up the other end and kicked a penalty when we got one to make it 24-18. Cas then got the ball back from the kick off and scored so where would you have taken this apparently game breaking drop goal to make it 25-18?

The game breaker is probably either the Arundel error which completely changed the momentum of the game or the Huby/Tupou kick off miscommunication at 24-18.

The game breaker is probably either the Arundel error which completely changed the momentum of the game or the Huby/Tupou kick off miscommunication at 24-18.

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 1:23 pm
KevW60349
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 323
jakeyg95 wrote:
Sene-Lefao took Fifita out but Fifita wasn't square so we can't get too angry about that one. Also, Fifita scored to make it 22-18, we then went up the other end and kicked a penalty when we got one to make it 24-18. Cas then got the ball back from the kick off and scored so where would you have taken this apparently game breaking drop goal to make it 25-18?

The game breaker is probably either the Arundel error which completely changed the momentum of the game or the Huby/Tupou kick off miscommunication at 24-18.

The game breaker is probably either the Arundel error which completely changed the momentum of the game or the Huby/Tupou kick off miscommunication at 24-18.

I would go for the short kick off cock up after we went 24-18 up with about 9 mins. to go.
