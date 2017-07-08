Joe as been great for us so much more improved in defense & attack when given the chance,I'd rather he coffed up the ball at the opposite end of the pitch than in our own 20,What the problem was Mcshane's quick thinking and giving Eden a early pass to go on and score.Now brain Farts you can't cater for in a match England's Penalty was one when Grix's caught the high ball with no pressure on him silly mistake which resulted in Cas scoring from But it still did not cost us the game a bit of game management cost us the game not get ready for the short kick off and giving a penalty away at the kick off.

So all in all we nearly beat the best side in SL we have to take positive's from that and kick on again for the play off's.





Up The Trin