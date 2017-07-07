charlie63wildcat wrote:

Exactly

Not taking the 2 at 8-0 when we had literally just taken the 2 a minute earlier in the same position. I had a horrid feeling we'd lose by 2. One is even more galling!

Yes Joe's knock on

High tackle at 24-18

Total lack of organisation at kick off after we scored

At least 2 or 3 more I forget

But come on, Cas are, I hate to say it, a fabulous team. Keeeping with them was an awesome effort and shows how good we now are too. But fatigue sets in when you are on 100% for 80. And then cometh the errors