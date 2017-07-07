WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Arundel costly error

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:35 am
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4525
newgroundb4cas wrote:
It's a great post as it was a easy pass with nobody 10 yard near him that forced all the pressure back on to us they scored from that and then got a roll on.
He's a below average centre we can do far better


He's not a below average centre at all. He made a mistake but so does everyone (look at your beloved Frankie Mariano - he made millions but you still wanted to have his children).
Just like Kyle Wood wasn't to blame for the defeat at Hull, Joe wasn't the only reason we lost and for you to try and pin it on him just shows how clueless you really are.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:13 pm
alegend

Joined: Tue Jun 19, 2012 7:32 pm
Posts: 77
Arundel is a player who as been ok when we was in the bottom 4 of S L but we are a team pushing for the top 4.I think it was the cas coach who got rid of him because he knew he was not good enough to make the step up to the higher level .Will always be someone who tries hard but like a few more players will get moved on if we keep improving

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:31 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3125
To blame Joe for last night is laughable :lol: he's been solid when called upon, like what has been mentioned earlier many other factors contributed to our loss. How you target players on here is embarrassing, I'm surprised it wasn't Jordan's fault for warming up :roll:

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:44 pm
altofts wildcat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3475
For me Arundul is not a starter in a top SL team but what he is, is good back up and that is exactly what he is for us. Lynne and Toupou are first choice but I dont think there are many teams in the league who's 3rd choice centre is better than arundul.

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:00 pm
winnintrin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 21, 2007 5:03 pm
Posts: 136
Location: The hills above Huddersfield
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Exactly
Not taking the 2 at 8-0 when we had literally just taken the 2 a minute earlier in the same position. I had a horrid feeling we'd lose by 2. One is even more galling!
Yes Joe's knock on
High tackle at 24-18
Total lack of organisation at kick off after we scored
At least 2 or 3 more I forget
But come on, Cas are, I hate to say it, a fabulous team. Keeeping with them was an awesome effort and shows how good we now are too. But fatigue sets in when you are on 100% for 80. And then cometh the errors


Completely agree with this

Went to bed devastated last night, but am immensely proud of what that team is achieving, and how they played last night, particularly the first 40.

Up the Trin!

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:22 pm
hazzard
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 7:22 pm
Posts: 253
alegend wrote:
Arundel is a player who as been ok when we was in the bottom 4 of S L but we are a team pushing for the top 4.I think it was the cas coach who got rid of him because he knew he was not good enough to make the step up to the higher level .Will always be someone who tries hard but like a few more players will get moved on if we keep improving

Joe left cas to go to Hull when Millwall was coach and cas where going bust
