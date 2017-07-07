|
newgroundb4cas wrote:
It's a great post as it was a easy pass with nobody 10 yard near him that forced all the pressure back on to us they scored from that and then got a roll on.
He's a below average centre we can do far better
He's not a below average centre at all. He made a mistake but so does everyone (look at your beloved Frankie Mariano - he made millions but you still wanted to have his children).
Just like Kyle Wood wasn't to blame for the defeat at Hull, Joe wasn't the only reason we lost and for you to try and pin it on him just shows how clueless you really are.
|
|
Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:13 pm
|
|
Arundel is a player who as been ok when we was in the bottom 4 of S L but we are a team pushing for the top 4.I think it was the cas coach who got rid of him because he knew he was not good enough to make the step up to the higher level .Will always be someone who tries hard but like a few more players will get moved on if we keep improving
|
|
Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:31 pm
|
|
To blame Joe for last night is laughable
he's been solid when called upon, like what has been mentioned earlier many other factors contributed to our loss. How you target players on here is embarrassing, I'm surprised it wasn't Jordan's fault for warming up
|
|
Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:44 pm
|
|
For me Arundul is not a starter in a top SL team but what he is, is good back up and that is exactly what he is for us. Lynne and Toupou are first choice but I dont think there are many teams in the league who's 3rd choice centre is better than arundul.
|
|
Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:00 pm
|
|
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Exactly
Not taking the 2 at 8-0 when we had literally just taken the 2 a minute earlier in the same position. I had a horrid feeling we'd lose by 2. One is even more galling!
Yes Joe's knock on
High tackle at 24-18
Total lack of organisation at kick off after we scored
At least 2 or 3 more I forget
But come on, Cas are, I hate to say it, a fabulous team. Keeeping with them was an awesome effort and shows how good we now are too. But fatigue sets in when you are on 100% for 80. And then cometh the errors
Completely agree with this
Went to bed devastated last night, but am immensely proud of what that team is achieving, and how they played last night, particularly
the first 40.
Up the Trin!
|
|
Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:22 pm
|
|
alegend wrote:
Arundel is a player who as been ok when we was in the bottom 4 of S L but we are a team pushing for the top 4.I think it was the cas coach who got rid of him because he knew he was not good enough to make the step up to the higher level .Will always be someone who tries hard but like a few more players will get moved on if we keep improving
Joe left cas to go to Hull when Millwall was coach and cas where going bust
|
