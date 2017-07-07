WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:10 am
Willzay
Nothing on Grix dropping the bomb which led to Millington's try or Fafita's penalty which led to Gale's drop goal?
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:12 am
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
Numerous incidents contributed to our loss, you can't just pin point Joe!

Exactly
Not taking the 2 at 8-0 when we had literally just taken the 2 a minute earlier in the same position. I had a horrid feeling we'd lose by 2. One is even more galling!
Yes Joe's knock on
High tackle at 24-18
Total lack of organisation at kick off after we scored
At least 2 or 3 more I forget
But come on, Cas are, I hate to say it, a fabulous team. Keeeping with them was an awesome effort and shows how good we now are too. But fatigue sets in when you are on 100% for 80. And then cometh the errors

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:15 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE
newgroundb4cas wrote:
Arundel costly error tonight. Luckiest player to get another deal.
His easy catch cost us the game tonight that got Tigers the role on. Can't afford it that's the difference between top 4 and teams rolling away each week. He would not get in any other super league side. Lucky man. If Annakin can't get a deal how can he. With out wingers a class centre they would score ,4 a game


Thanks for another uneducated post :SHOOT: :SHOOT:
[IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:37 am
We need to learn how to react to a blow in a game though. We had been totally calm and in control of the game for 40 mins. One little error and a try and, as we have done before, we collapsed for 15 minutes. It's hard I know but we have to look at why we do this.

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:53 am
I personally think it's ridiculous to pin the loss on Joe.

Cas went out n at half time, thoroughly embarrassed. There was always going to be a response. We undoubtedly had a plan to counter that response but it simply didn't work. Cas did what Cas do, a quick flurry of scores and it knocked the stuffing out of us.

The defending we made Cas do in the first half would have tired out any normal team. After that we just st need to be smart, end the sets properly with a pressure play or a touch finder.

When you go into a lead like that, you've every right to think you can keep doing it. We just need to be smarter that's all.

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:08 am
newgroundb4cas
It's a great post as it was a easy pass with nobody 10 yard near him that forced all the pressure back on to us they scored from that and then got a roll on.
He's a below average centre we can do far better
UP THE TRIN !!!!

Re: Arundel costly error

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:22 am
wrencat1873
On a slightly lighter note, how good was Annakins chase after that intercept.
With that kind of pace and his strength, can we utilise him better out wide instead of using him up the middle, like Michael Jackson was used back in the late 80's.
