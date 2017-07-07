I personally think it's ridiculous to pin the loss on Joe.



Cas went out n at half time, thoroughly embarrassed. There was always going to be a response. We undoubtedly had a plan to counter that response but it simply didn't work. Cas did what Cas do, a quick flurry of scores and it knocked the stuffing out of us.



The defending we made Cas do in the first half would have tired out any normal team. After that we just st need to be smart, end the sets properly with a pressure play or a touch finder.



When you go into a lead like that, you've every right to think you can keep doing it. We just need to be smarter that's all.