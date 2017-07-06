WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Arundel costly error

Arundel costly error

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:38 pm
newgroundb4cas
Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 4999
Location: Usually at KFC
Arundel costly error tonight. Luckiest player to get another deal.
His easy catch cost us the game tonight that got Tigers the role on. Can't afford it that's the difference between top 4 and teams rolling away each week. He would not get in any other super league side. Lucky man. If Annakin can't get a deal how can he. With out wingers a class centre they would score ,4 a game
Re: Arundel costly error

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:42 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5996
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Very Costly slip up from the ex Cas man.
Re: Arundel costly error

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:44 pm
Tricky2309
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3538
He did in part make up for it with the ball steal that led to big Dave' s try.

Cocking up the short kick off ultimately cost us the win

