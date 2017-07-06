After looking at todays game at Wakefield there seemd to be a stand reserved for visiting supporters just like your ground and a few other grounds in SL. At last Fridays game at Cas half of your fans where in the terrace behind the posts and the other half in the covered terrace where the camera box is! Going back over the years supporters used to "cross over" stands at half time! surley this must have caused a lot of trouble e.g. supporters "crossing"each over can any supporters shed some light on this topic!