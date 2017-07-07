WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SEGREGATION!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 12:17 pm
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 550
We were in a bit of a difficult situation really though. The crowd sort of naturally segregates itself at most other grounds, whereas at Belle Vue everyone heads for the North Stand as the two side terraces are absolutely awful to watch from. A few incidents with crowd trouble when we're not exactly flush with cash plus home fans getting disgruntled meant the club needed to do something. I imagine if away fans consistently started turning up and filling the Wheldon Road end before most of the home fans got there then Cas would end up in a similar situation.

Re: SEGREGATION!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:41 pm
Jables User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:10 am
Posts: 3
Location: Castleford
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Thought you had to have 12 fingers, be sleeping with your sister, never worked, be addicted to at least one class A drug, been on Jeremy Kyle, have at least three step Dads to get in the Weldon Road end, now I know that includes most of the Cas population but no way Wakey fans are going to meet that criteria


Wow..

Re: SEGREGATION!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:44 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3125
Every ground is segregated, away fans are put in one section at every ground and who in their right mind is going to stand in the Wheldon end or the South stand and shout for another team :roll: it would be like world war 3, get real every body.

Re: SEGREGATION!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 2:57 pm
rlfan Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2012 2:34 pm
Posts: 141
For clarity, the only segregation at Belle Vue is that the North Stand is home fans only.

Re: SEGREGATION!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:23 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3125
rlfan wrote:
For clarity, the only segregation at Belle Vue is that the North Stand is home fans only.

Hi, alright. Stop kidding yourself.
