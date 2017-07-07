We were in a bit of a difficult situation really though. The crowd sort of naturally segregates itself at most other grounds, whereas at Belle Vue everyone heads for the North Stand as the two side terraces are absolutely awful to watch from. A few incidents with crowd trouble when we're not exactly flush with cash plus home fans getting disgruntled meant the club needed to do something. I imagine if away fans consistently started turning up and filling the Wheldon Road end before most of the home fans got there then Cas would end up in a similar situation.