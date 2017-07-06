Father Ted wrote: Tierney signed a 3 year deal at the end of last season I'm pretty sure.

If he did go then it would be a loan deal unless a club comes in for him with a contract.

Next season perhaps Higginson and Forsyth will be the reserve centres.

I wouldn't see him having any trouble getting a new club to be honest. Maybe not one willing to pay us a transfer fee! but as well off as we are for wingers, the rest of the league is well short quality barring a couple of examples. I think if he were to go to Wire, for instance, he'd be their best winger if we were taking it off the form in the last 2 seasons.