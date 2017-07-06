Tierney will surely go and I think we can keep the other 3 for now. With no reserve centres and the way our injuries have gone the last couple of seasons I see all 3 getting plenty of game time. Burgess wok cover centre and I think Davies would do a job at full back,definsivley seems quality and has a good kick return,won't link up play like a modern full back but he will be third choice so what do you expect.