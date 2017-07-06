In todays local paper Wane has said that Burgess is the number 5 but the number 2 position or "right winger" has 4 players competing
1 Marshall
2 Tierney
3 Davies
4 Manfredi
Of those 4 i think Manfredi is the better winger e.g. fastest winger and as fast as Burgess but i think Marshall is the better player overall If Charley would have stayed this season i think the 4 players would be loned out to minor clubs.
