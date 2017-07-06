WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 4 Right wingers

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:55 pm
MR FRISK Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1695
In todays local paper Wane has said that Burgess is the number 5 but the number 2 position or "right winger" has 4 players competing
1 Marshall
2 Tierney
3 Davies
4 Manfredi


Of those 4 i think Manfredi is the better winger e.g. fastest winger and as fast as Burgess but i think Marshall is the better player overall If Charley would have stayed this season i think the 4 players would be loned out to minor clubs.

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:11 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 766
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Hard to see us being able to keep hold of all of them.
I reckon IL is going to have to have a long word with Burgess, it will be gutting if we have to let either Davies or Marshall go and then 5 mins later Burgess decides he wants another crack at the NRL.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 6:03 am
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 301
Tierney will surely go and I think we can keep the other 3 for now. With no reserve centres and the way our injuries have gone the last couple of seasons I see all 3 getting plenty of game time. Burgess wok cover centre and I think Davies would do a job at full back,definsivley seems quality and has a good kick return,won't link up play like a modern full back but he will be third choice so what do you expect.

