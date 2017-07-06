It was fifth against first as Wakefield Trinity looked to jump into the top four against an all-conquering Castleford Tigers side who are already guaranteed top spot at the split, and are solid favourites to win the minor premiership. Both sides are already safe in the Super Eights competition.Trinity would have to do it without Reece Lyne who was suspended, while Castleford had the returning Minikin and Lynch to bolster their side.Castleford won the only other meeting this season, back in April, by 42-24. Both sides were on the back of wins last weekend, Trinity over Warrington and Castleford with a narrow victory over Hull FC.