Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:05 pm
wire-flyer
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 88
Looks quite likely we will see a new name on the trophy this year given 4 of the current top 5 haven't won it before. Who would have guessed 4 or 5 years ago that Cas or Hull or even Salford would be on there before Warrington! Even if Leeds win it, who would have guessed last year that they would win their 8th title before Wire win their 1st? Oh dear . . . .

Re: Andrex Puppies

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:16 am
Asgardian13
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3246
Location: Northamptonshire
If we condemn Castleford and want to see them get beaten because the Sky commentators are sounding silly then that just reflects badly on us. It's exactly the same situation that Wire is in, always having other fans takes the micky over 'our' 'It's always our year' claim, when this was an invention of the Sky commentators, not of the fans. I wish Cas all the best, not only because they play such excellent rugby, but because the best thing that can happen to our sport is for honours to be shared around. I hope they keep knocking over Leeds, Saints, Wigan and the rest.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: Andrex Puppies

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:25 am
Smiffy27
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 570
I have noticed that sides seem to be better at defending the Cas left edge. I suppose it's natural .... teams must have spent hours looking at the Gale/Shenton/Hardaker plays. Mind you they aren't too bad on the right either.

Re: Andrex Puppies

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:37 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8758
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
I love watching cas this season. All players playing for each other, all giving 100%, the never know when they’re beaten. At a time when the game appears to be going backwards, Cas are standing up to the plate and playing the best rugby I have seen in years.

What makes it even more impressive is over the last 3 (or 4) years they have lost their best players each season, but continued to get better. The coach has done a truly fantastic job with recruitment, motivation, tactics.. The list goes on
They are the complete opposite of us.. We supposedly buy better player each year with our big cheque book, but decline season after season.

I will be cheering for Cas to win the grand final this year.

Special mention to Wakefield as well, who are also twice the side we are.
Massive pessimist

Re: Andrex Puppies

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 2:36 pm
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 336
Location: Manchester
wire-flyer wrote:
Looks quite likely we will see a new name on the trophy this year given 4 of the current top 5 haven't won it before. Who would have guessed 4 or 5 years ago that Cas or Hull or even Salford would be on there before Warrington! Even if Leeds win it, who would have guessed last year that they would win their 8th title before Wire win their 1st? Oh dear . . . .

First? We've already won three...And Leeds have won ten, not seven.

Rugby League started in 1895, not 1996
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Andrex Puppies

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:12 pm
Backwoodsman
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1067
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
First? We've already won three...And Leeds have won ten, not seven.

Rugby League started in 1895, not 1996

Thank you, I was a season ticket holder for years at Leeds ,well before we miraculously changed into rhinos!!!. Warrington have had some very entertaining teams over the years. Always liked des drummond.
