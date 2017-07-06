I love watching cas this season. All players playing for each other, all giving 100%, the never know when they’re beaten. At a time when the game appears to be going backwards, Cas are standing up to the plate and playing the best rugby I have seen in years.



What makes it even more impressive is over the last 3 (or 4) years they have lost their best players each season, but continued to get better. The coach has done a truly fantastic job with recruitment, motivation, tactics.. The list goes on

They are the complete opposite of us.. We supposedly buy better player each year with our big cheque book, but decline season after season.



I will be cheering for Cas to win the grand final this year.



Special mention to Wakefield as well, who are also twice the side we are.