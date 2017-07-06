WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrex Puppies

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:51 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1415
I'm sorry, I know bagging Cas these days is akin to admitting you really don't like Ed Sheeran, or have a secret, erotic regard for Nicola Sturgeon but I'm thoroughly enjoying seeing Trinity rip them apart.

Yes, they have been playing brilliantly but the SKY trouser fondling that goes on every week is getting tiresome, so I make no apologies for enjoying their collective smugness being wiped off their faces.

And before anyone says it, yes, of course I'm jealous, not to mention more bitter than a lemon plantation but still, small victories.

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:00 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3203
Location: warrington
morrisseyisawire wrote:
I'm sorry, I know bagging Cas these days is akin to admitting you really don't like Ed Sheeran, or have a secret, erotic regard for Nicola Sturgeon but I'm thoroughly enjoying seeing Trinity rip them apart.

Yes, they have been playing brilliantly but the SKY trouser fondling that goes on every week is getting tiresome, so I make no apologies for enjoying their collective smugness being wiped off their faces.

And before anyone says it, yes, of course I'm jealous, not to mention more bitter than a lemon plantation but still, small victories.


Erotic thoughts about Nicola Sturgeon :shock: ive got friends in Scotland want her burned at the stake.

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:02 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6623
Location: Home sweet home
totally agree mozza..anything that hacks sky and the rfl off i love..it would be great for wakey and salford to meet in grand final..imagine their thoughts

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:05 pm
100% Wire User avatar
Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3564
Location: The Gig In The Sky
Success breeds resentment, when we were an also-ran club and rarely troubled the play-off places, nobody really had much of an opinion on us bar Widnes fans. Then we go and win a few CC Finals, and make a few GF appearances and we became the team to knock, or one of. Take it as a compliment, myself.
Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:05 pm
100% Wire User avatar
Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3564
Location: The Gig In The Sky
sir adrian morley wrote:
totally agree mozza..anything that hacks sky and the rfl off i love..it would be great for wakey and salford to meet in grand final..imagine their thoughts


Imagine the attendance :D
Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:10 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6623
Location: Home sweet home
100% Wire wrote:
Imagine the attendance :D

i know thats why it will never ever happen.the rfl will see to it

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:55 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6623
Location: Home sweet home
just like the ref tonight..disgrace

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:59 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1415
Oh well, there's no romance left in sport any more is there?

Still, I'd give up my Darcy Bussell signed 2017 calendar to see Wires show a scrap of Wakefield's gumption.

