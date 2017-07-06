I'm sorry, I know bagging Cas these days is akin to admitting you really don't like Ed Sheeran, or have a secret, erotic regard for Nicola Sturgeon but I'm thoroughly enjoying seeing Trinity rip them apart.



Yes, they have been playing brilliantly but the SKY trouser fondling that goes on every week is getting tiresome, so I make no apologies for enjoying their collective smugness being wiped off their faces.



And before anyone says it, yes, of course I'm jealous, not to mention more bitter than a lemon plantation but still, small victories.