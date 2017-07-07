|
roofaldo2 wrote:
We I guess that's the last we've see of Lilley this season.
Even if Lilley hadn't been recalled when he was, he would have gone back before the 8s anyway, I don't doubt. He was only ever considered to be loaned out while Leeds didn't need him (short term). No way they'd let him go for the rest of the season without a chance of recall, which is what it would be if he played for us in the 8s.
Which then brings us to Mat's point about Aston's loan going through into the 8s. That's because Leeds have no intention of Aston playing for them this year (hence why he was originally on loan at Fev for the season), so they'll be fine with him going through that.
Gives you the impression that either someone at Leeds doesn't really rate Aston, or he's considered nowhere near ready for SL rugby yet.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:41 am
Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:41 am
Posts: 385
Location: South of Bratfud
Thanks for the work done with Jordan, Geoff.... Now we have another if you could please?
Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:00 am
Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:00 am
Posts: 2600
Location: No longer Bradford
Scarey71 wrote:
Thanks for the work done with Jordan, Geoff.... Now we have another if you could please?
I have no doubt that's actually fairly close to the truth. That's why everyone benefits. We get use of a player that improves our squad, Leeds get one of their young halves coaches by an excellent former player of the same position, the player gets much needed game time. Sort of time when the loan system works rather well really.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:50 am
Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:50 am
Posts: 80
HamsterChops wrote:
Even if Lilley hadn't been recalled when he was, he would have gone back before the 8s anyway, I don't doubt. He was only ever considered to be loaned out while Leeds didn't need him (short term). No way they'd let him go for the rest of the season without a chance of recall, which is what it would be if he played for us in the 8s.
Which then brings us to Mat's point about Aston's loan going through into the 8s. That's because Leeds have no intention of Aston playing for them this year (hence why he was originally on loan at Fev for the season), so they'll be fine with him going through that.
Gives you the impression that either someone at Leeds doesn't really rate Aston, or he's considered nowhere near ready for SL rugby yet.
He will never be ready for SL rugby..
He can be a top championship scrum half at best in my view.
I think Leeds signing him was an old pals act between Aston and heatherington because he will never get in there first team..
He will probably go well for you though and help you out at this time,
He was on a season long loan but when your on loan and not getting picked it makes sense for him to move along
Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:54 am
Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 4594
Fev 1979 wrote:
He will never be ready for SL rugby..
He can be a top championship scrum half at best in my view.
I think Leeds signing him was an old pals act between Aston and heatherington because he will never get in there first team..
He will probably go well for you though and help you out at this time,
He was on a season long loan but when your on loan and not getting picked it makes sense for him to move along
Agreed. Out of all the HBs ive seen in the championship, Aston never stood out and certainly didn't seem thr quality of a team like Leeds. As you said, think ir was Leeds helping Sheffield out who were in trouble at that point.
That said i think Aston is a good signing. While i don't think he's an SL HB, hes certainly a good championship HB with championship experience. We desperately needed a HB and we've got one. Also likely to be with us for the eights.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:16 am
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:16 am
Posts: 9104
Location: bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
Even if Lilley hadn't been recalled when he was, he would have gone back before the 8s anyway, I don't doubt. He was only ever considered to be loaned out while Leeds didn't need him (short term). No way they'd let him go for the rest of the season without a chance of recall, which is what it would be if he played for us in the 8s.
Which then brings us to Mat's point about Aston's loan going through into the 8s. That's because Leeds have no intention of Aston playing for them this year (hence why he was originally on loan at Fev for the season), so they'll be fine with him going through that.
Gives you the impression that either someone at Leeds doesn't really rate Aston, or he's considered nowhere near ready for SL rugby yet.
What I forgot last night is that theres a free weekend between regular season ending and eights starting. So that would take aston up to end of minimum loan period and give leeds the option to recall. But like you say think leeds will be happy enough to let him stay rest of year.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:29 am
Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:29 am
Posts: 2600
Location: No longer Bradford
mat wrote:
What I forgot last night is that theres a free weekend between regular season ending and eights starting. So that would take aston up to end of minimum loan period and give leeds the option to recall. But like you say think leeds will be happy enough to let him stay rest of year.
A very good point. The same weekend as the Challenge Cup Semi Finals.
Will likely depend on Leeds' injury situation. If they have a couple of halves injured at that point, they may decide to be cautious and recall him. If not though, I'd be surprised if we didn't keep him for the 8s (if we wanted to of course).
Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:25 am
Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:25 am
Posts: 4350
Location: Bradford
Something would have to go seriously wrong for Leeds to be forced into bringin Aston into their starting 17 (or even 19) so I don't think they care where he plays in the 8s.
Oledzki is probably a different story though, so we could do with finding a prop from somewhere.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 12:09 pm
Fri Jul 07, 2017 12:09 pm
Posts: 9472
Location: Bradbados
Aston is a decent half and exactly what we need right now.
He's one of the few who has really stood out in opposition ranks this season and it's good to get him on board.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:34 pm
Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:34 pm
Posts: 3238
Location: Bradford
I watched the Fev vs Leeds cup game on Sky and I thought Aston was their best player on the night.
Don't know why he hasn't been getting a game for Fev, maybe he just didn't fit their system - but I think its just about the best signing we could have had at this stage given we ain't getting Lilley again.
