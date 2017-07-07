HamsterChops wrote: Even if Lilley hadn't been recalled when he was, he would have gone back before the 8s anyway, I don't doubt. He was only ever considered to be loaned out while Leeds didn't need him (short term). No way they'd let him go for the rest of the season without a chance of recall, which is what it would be if he played for us in the 8s.



Which then brings us to Mat's point about Aston's loan going through into the 8s. That's because Leeds have no intention of Aston playing for them this year (hence why he was originally on loan at Fev for the season), so they'll be fine with him going through that.



Gives you the impression that either someone at Leeds doesn't really rate Aston, or he's considered nowhere near ready for SL rugby yet.

He will never be ready for SL rugby..He can be a top championship scrum half at best in my view.I think Leeds signing him was an old pals act between Aston and heatherington because he will never get in there first team..He will probably go well for you though and help you out at this time,He was on a season long loan but when your on loan and not getting picked it makes sense for him to move along