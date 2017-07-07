WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cory Aston

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:47 am
roofaldo2 wrote:
We I guess that's the last we've see of Lilley this season.


Even if Lilley hadn't been recalled when he was, he would have gone back before the 8s anyway, I don't doubt. He was only ever considered to be loaned out while Leeds didn't need him (short term). No way they'd let him go for the rest of the season without a chance of recall, which is what it would be if he played for us in the 8s.

Which then brings us to Mat's point about Aston's loan going through into the 8s. That's because Leeds have no intention of Aston playing for them this year (hence why he was originally on loan at Fev for the season), so they'll be fine with him going through that.

Gives you the impression that either someone at Leeds doesn't really rate Aston, or he's considered nowhere near ready for SL rugby yet.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:41 am
Thanks for the work done with Jordan, Geoff.... Now we have another if you could please?

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:00 am
Scarey71 wrote:
Thanks for the work done with Jordan, Geoff.... Now we have another if you could please?


I have no doubt that's actually fairly close to the truth. That's why everyone benefits. We get use of a player that improves our squad, Leeds get one of their young halves coaches by an excellent former player of the same position, the player gets much needed game time. Sort of time when the loan system works rather well really.
