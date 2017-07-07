roofaldo2 wrote: We I guess that's the last we've see of Lilley this season.

Even if Lilley hadn't been recalled when he was, he would have gone back before the 8s anyway, I don't doubt. He was only ever considered to be loaned out while Leeds didn't need him (short term). No way they'd let him go for the rest of the season without a chance of recall, which is what it would be if he played for us in the 8s.Which then brings us to Mat's point about Aston's loan going through into the 8s. That's because Leeds have no intention of Aston playing for them this year (hence why he was originally on loan at Fev for the season), so they'll be fine with him going through that.Gives you the impression that either someone at Leeds doesn't really rate Aston, or he's considered nowhere near ready for SL rugby yet.