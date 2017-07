Nothus wrote: Joined on a month's loan from Leeds.

Not sure how this affects Featherstone? Was he getting regular game time with them this season?



Anyway should be interesting to see how he goes for us over the next few weeks.

how does that work with regard to eights?. he'll still have a match left of 4 week minimum loan period when eights start. if he then plays for us that week he cant play for anyone else in either our eights or super eights as I understand it?.Also wasn't he on a season long loan at Featherstone so how is he available for leeds to loan out?.