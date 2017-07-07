I will make my position clear from the start, I love rugby league and love watching the Dons. I was born in Doncaster and have an affinity with the town. I've watched the Dons since the mid-1970s. Regardless of whether we've been winning or losing during the last 40 years I've always stayed loyal to the club. The single biggest reason why rugby league has captivated me for most of my life is the drive and determination of the players. They put their necks on the line week-in, week-out for our entertainment. I fully respect them for that. No matter what happens with the politics, I will remain a Dons fan for the rest of my life and get behind the players who play for the club.
I have very serious concerns about the future of the club because Club Doncaster seem unable to bring the fans together and properly connect with them. There is a huge amount of discontent amongst the fans with many people either having given up on the club or are on the verge of giving up.
The debacle with the home match at Featherstone, with no real apologies from the club for the inconvenience caused to fans, or any efforts made to help fans get to Featherstone, is one example of why fans feel under-valued.
Asking fans to submit questions for In The Dugout and then not answering them is not good enough. If fans care enough to ask the questions, the club should care enough to answer them. After all, the fans who submit the questions are likely to be the hardcore bedrock of Dons fans. We're the ones who really care about the club.
The club needs to do something to reconnect with the fans or else the supporter base is going to diminish further. History shows that once fans go, it's very hard to get them back. I urge the club to acknowledge the problems and do something about it.