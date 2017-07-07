WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - In the Dugout 07/07/17

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:56 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6551
Club Doncaster to be fair to them were the saviours of the club.

I asked about the Official Website & the RFL input which is usually incorrect. The league table is still wrong . Try scoers & goal kickers stats .

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:33 pm
Another Penalty User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2432
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
That information was also passed onto the club Paul.

Baz
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:35 pm
Another Penalty User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2432
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
Tatty Feeld wrote:
What's wrong with asking questions about the clubs finances?Avoiding issues to me means there is something to hide and openness should always be a priority in keeping fans informed.Like I have always said, CH doesn't like the probing questions and ITD is a scripted load of rubbish. When there's three matches to talk about,the progress of a new coach, the fast diminishing prospect of promotion and the five year plan being pushed back another year, a 7min 40 sec session shows just what a waste of time ITD really is.CH may have been a saviour for the club but it's about time he took he long look at himself and his role.


Please feel free to email the club direct about your concerns.
Baz
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:40 pm
GeoffRoebuck Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2240
[quote="weighman"]Club Doncaster to be fair to them were the saviours of the club.

Who got the club in to such a position that they needed a saviour ?

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:45 pm
Tatty Feeld Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 133
I wouldn't want to waste my time because I don't believe a word they say.I don't go to matches and I no longer go the Fans Forums because serious questions are never asked and if they were they wouldn't get a proper answer. I've got better things to do with my time on a Sunday just like other friends and family members who have had enough bull, both on and off the pitch.

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:32 am
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1369
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
I will make my position clear from the start, I love rugby league and love watching the Dons. I was born in Doncaster and have an affinity with the town. I've watched the Dons since the mid-1970s. Regardless of whether we've been winning or losing during the last 40 years I've always stayed loyal to the club. The single biggest reason why rugby league has captivated me for most of my life is the drive and determination of the players. They put their necks on the line week-in, week-out for our entertainment. I fully respect them for that. No matter what happens with the politics, I will remain a Dons fan for the rest of my life and get behind the players who play for the club.

I have very serious concerns about the future of the club because Club Doncaster seem unable to bring the fans together and properly connect with them. There is a huge amount of discontent amongst the fans with many people either having given up on the club or are on the verge of giving up.

The debacle with the home match at Featherstone, with no real apologies from the club for the inconvenience caused to fans, or any efforts made to help fans get to Featherstone, is one example of why fans feel under-valued.

Asking fans to submit questions for In The Dugout and then not answering them is not good enough. If fans care enough to ask the questions, the club should care enough to answer them. After all, the fans who submit the questions are likely to be the hardcore bedrock of Dons fans. We're the ones who really care about the club.

The club needs to do something to reconnect with the fans or else the supporter base is going to diminish further. History shows that once fans go, it's very hard to get them back. I urge the club to acknowledge the problems and do something about it.

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 2:51 pm
Tatty Feeld Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 133
Double Movement wrote:
Good post DM credit to you for still going to games.I'm different because I know with the right backing and management we could do a lot better.

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 4:46 pm
Moonshine User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2722
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Tatty Feeld wrote:
Good post DM credit to you for still going to games.I'm different because I know with the right backing and management we could do a lot better.


I am of the opinion that there is not much wrong with the (financial) backing.

PS good post as usual DM
