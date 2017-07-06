WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - In the Dugout 07/07/17

In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:35 pm
Tatty Feeld
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 130
Still no questions asked and therefore no answers.Does CH not like what is being asked or is there just no point anymore? Even ITD is heading downhill like everything else.

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:46 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6546
I think you will find questions have been asked & acknowledged by Baz, whether they are answered is another question .

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:50 pm
Tatty Feeld
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 130
Then as the Liaison Officer he should ask CH why they are not being answered and is he wasting his time asking fans to email questions to him? Perhaps the following should also be considered.

ITD 07.07.17 7m 40s
ITD 30.06.17 9m 16s
ITD 23.06.17 13m 26s
ITD 09.06.17 11m 13s

There are three matches to talk about on 07.07.17 including Sundays fixture against the Ironmen and yet the session is the shortest except for that on 16.06.17 when it was 5m 48s and done by Richard Horne with Dante.

It is a total and utter session of bull and a complete waste of time.

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:19 am
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6546
Have you seen 7/7/17 , not on here until 5pm were there any questions answered

Re: In the Dugout 07/07/17

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:39 am
Tatty Feeld
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 130
ITD is always available to watch on You Tube on a Thursday and it's as I said in my opening email, there were no questions put to him.

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM