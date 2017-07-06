WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - mickey sio

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity mickey sio

 
Post a reply

mickey sio

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:34 pm
trintalk User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:57 am
Posts: 21
gone to Halifax on a months lone ,with option for rest of season.Are we expecting someone to come in.

Re: mickey sio

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:36 pm
altofts wildcat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3472
Dont know but it does leave us a bit light at hooker. I think he still counts on our quota even if he is loaned out so if someone was to come in I cant see it being from Down Under.

Re: mickey sio

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:40 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2380
How good is he ?

Re: mickey sio

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:51 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1501
Good solid grafter.

Personally prefer him at 13 but with Arona and the emergence of Crowther and Batchelor, his chances in 2017 have been limited.

Will go well for you I think

Re: mickey sio

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:00 pm
TheMightyTrin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:53 pm
Posts: 13
I think he is a good player for a lower level super league side.

Personally I think that as the club has grown to aiming at regular top 8 finish and pushing towards top 4, unfortunately for Sio we have probably outgrown him. Add that in alongside Arona being higher quality and physically bigger, along with the younger talent such as Crowther and Batchelor, ultimately his chances are going to be limited.

I would expect Sio to be one of the better, stand out players at championship level with Halifax.

Re: mickey sio

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:07 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2380
Thanks good luck tonight.Strange that he was in your 19 for the Cas game ?

Re: mickey sio

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:55 pm
supercat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1805
Says to me that TR is coming now. A bit of a risk if letting players go without players coming in at business end
Of season.

Re: mickey sio

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 6:12 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2605
Location: Back of the North stand
Who's TR please?

Re: mickey sio

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 6:13 pm
Tricky2309 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3526
Mable_Syrup wrote:
Who's TR please?


Tyler Randall

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bren2k, cas all the way, cocker, Disney cat, djcool, Faxtastic123, Five and last, huddiepuddies, jakeyg95, JINJER, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, LG83, normycat, poplar cats alive, reedy, sandcat20, Towns88, Tricky2309, try scorer, Two Points, wrenthorpecat and 236 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,4201,89176,0814,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM