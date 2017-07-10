wirefox wrote: On the plus side I think that Saints are looking far fitter than they were under KC. Give Holebrook a full pre season and we will see a far better Saints side.

I'm looking forward to see what Justin Holbrook can do with this team next year. I'm pretty disappointed he's not brought and attacking plays in since he arrived, it's been pretty much te same poor rugby we had with KC.I know it's tough coming into a poor team lacking confidence but I would like to have seen him add something to our attack.