St pete wrote: I thought young Richardson did good as well and no worse than smith this year . In fact Richardson took the line on more than smith and the way he set up for the drop goal was more business like than Matty smith has done this year. Smith drop goal against Salford was excellent more he bombed a few this year due to poor game management.



I'd keep same 13 also

Thought the side looked more balanced against Hull. Richardson seemed comfortable playing on the right.My main issue was lack of composure when Hull started to put us under pressure late in the game. We started to panic a bit. I think this is were the experience of Wilkin and Smith would come into play by slowing the game down.Interesting to see how dangerous Peyroux looked when being put into gaps from passes.Still think our passing accuracy is appalling though. Just watch the NRL their passes are on the button more often or not.Ours are high, low or behind the man, and this is contributing to not only high error counts but also lack of speed in moving the ball, and thereby creating scoring opportunities.