No Smith or Wilkin available for Friday. Is that a blessing in disguise or a loss to the team?
From the Saints fans I speak to and blogs/forums I read lots of mixed feelings regarding the pair, bit like Marmite, love em or hate em.
As we stand now I feel its a loss, but there are better players out there that we should have in those positions at saints I feel for next season.
Thoughts?
