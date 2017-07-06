(Website)

No Smith or Wilkin available for Friday. Is that a blessing in disguise or a loss to the team?



From the Saints fans I speak to and blogs/forums I read lots of mixed feelings regarding the pair, bit like Marmite, love em or hate em.



As we stand now I feel its a loss, but there are better players out there that we should have in those positions at saints I feel for next season.



Thoughts?

We are lacking leadership for this game, so I assume Roby is going to step up. Quite a few players in the pack are playing below par so they need to get our new half back partnership on the front foot.

The remaining 3 games have to be wins to give us that slim chance in the 8's, so I don,t see why we can start tomorrow with or without Wilkin and Smith.

Judder Man wrote: We are lacking leadership for this game, so I assume Roby is going to step up. Quite a few players in the pack are playing below par so they need to get our new half back partnership on the front foot.

The remaining 3 games have to be wins to give us that slim chance in the 8's, so I don,t see why we can start tomorrow with or without Wilkin and Smith.





















I think it represents the state that we're in when we regard Wilkin as our leader. This situation must be solved next season. We are desperately short of packleader and also a captain.

I don't think we missed any of them. Peyroux had a good game and imo offered more than Wilkin with ball in hand but Wilkin does get through hell of alot of tackles.



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Judder Man

St pete wrote: I don't think we missed any of them. Peyroux had a good game and imo offered more than Wilkin with ball in hand but Wilkin does get through hell of alot of tackles.



I would like an unchanged starting 13 next week, remove Lee from the bench and put Wlikin there.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. St pete

Judder Man wrote: I would like an unchanged starting 13 next week, remove Lee from the bench and put Wlikin there.



I thought young Richardson did good as well and no worse than smith this year . In fact Richardson took the line on more than smith and the way he set up for the drop goal was more business like than Matty smith has done this year. Smith drop goal against Salford was excellent more he bombed a few this year due to poor game management.

I'd keep same 13 also



I'd keep same 13 also I thought young Richardson did good as well and no worse than smith this year . In fact Richardson took the line on more than smith and the way he set up for the drop goal was more business like than Matty smith has done this year. Smith drop goal against Salford was excellent more he bombed a few this year due to poor game management.I'd keep same 13 also Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



The Chair Maker

St pete wrote: I thought young Richardson did good as well and no worse than smith this year . In fact Richardson took the line on more than smith and the way he set up for the drop goal was more business like than Matty smith has done this year. Smith drop goal against Salford was excellent more he bombed a few this year due to poor game management.

I'd keep same 13 also



I'd keep same 13 also



Thought the side looked more balanced against Hull. Richardson seemed comfortable playing on the right.

My main issue was lack of composure when Hull started to put us under pressure late in the game. We started to panic a bit. I think this is were the experience of Wilkin and Smith would come into play by slowing the game down.



Interesting to see how dangerous Peyroux looked when being put into gaps from passes.



Still think our passing accuracy is appalling though. Just watch the NRL their passes are on the button more often or not.

Ours are high, low or behind the man, and this is contributing to not only high error counts but also lack of speed in moving the ball, and thereby creating scoring opportunities. Thought the side looked more balanced against Hull. Richardson seemed comfortable playing on the right.My main issue was lack of composure when Hull started to put us under pressure late in the game. We started to panic a bit. I think this is were the experience of Wilkin and Smith would come into play by slowing the game down.Interesting to see how dangerous Peyroux looked when being put into gaps from passes.Still think our passing accuracy is appalling though. Just watch the NRL their passes are on the button more often or not.Ours are high, low or behind the man, and this is contributing to not only high error counts but also lack of speed in moving the ball, and thereby creating scoring opportunities. St pete

The Chair Maker wrote: Thought the side looked more balanced against Hull. Richardson seemed comfortable playing on the right.

My main issue was lack of composure when Hull started to put us under pressure late in the game. We started to panic a bit. I think this is were the experience of Wilkin and Smith would come into play by slowing the game down.



Interesting to see how dangerous Peyroux looked when being put into gaps from passes.



Still think our passing accuracy is appalling though. Just watch the NRL their passes are on the button more often or not.

Ours are high, low or behind the man, and this is contributing to not only high error counts but also lack of speed in moving the ball, and thereby creating scoring opportunities.



Richardson composure for the drop goal was that if a experienced halfback..other than smiths winner against Salford he has lacked composure for his drop goals and that's supposed to be his biggest asset.

I'd stick with same 13 next week



I'd stick with same 13 next week Richardson composure for the drop goal was that if a experienced halfback..other than smiths winner against Salford he has lacked composure for his drop goals and that's supposed to be his biggest asset.I'd stick with same 13 next week Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



