Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:30 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17789
just to let you know for the first time Ill be serving hand pump real ale in the west stand at the caravan bar, a nice blonde 3.9abv called well I'll be foxed :CHEERS:
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Re: real ale in the west stand

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:24 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4717
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Nice one Snowie. I'll be trying that out for sure.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: real ale in the west stand

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:58 am
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17789
many thanks to all that sampled our ale, got some good feed back and from some who wasn't a real lover, shame I didn't get any casks at your beer festival today :CHEERS:
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

