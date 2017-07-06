WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - We Owe the Fans a Performance

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:30 pm
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 335
Location: Manchester
We once played the most exciting rugby in the league, we now play the worst.

They don't owe us A performance, they owe us an explanation for what's happened to the club from top to bottom
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:52 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3169
Location: newton-le-willows
Abysmal. Can i get a refund ?

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:37 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8182
CW8 wrote:
He owes us a new coaching setup, sadly I see no way that the current regime will improve performance levels and put us back in the frame challenging for the prizes. It's all gone stale and agars appointment has been the disaster that most people thought it would be (I was wrong on this one) we just aren't entertaining or even effective anymore, a truly awful team to watch despite the fact we have quite a few exciting players. I still find it extremely depressing that we started this season with Russel and Evans as part of our backline, I think Toby Kings injury ensured that but it's just not been good enough.

I don't mind if he stays in some back seat (very back seat) capacity but we need a new direction. The style of play we have adopted for the past 3 seasons has been appalling, save for the sandow show at the start of last season.

Well we can't blame russell evans or brown for how we've played of late.
once a wire always a wire

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:45 am
CW8
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 777
rubber duckie wrote:
Well we can't blame russell evans or brown for how we've played of late.


I haven't blamed any players for our performances of late, or any point of this season. To be straight, I have no problem with Russel and Evans being back up to the first team but that is all I view that they should have been at the start of the season. I rate Toby King he causes the opposition problems and the more players who do that the better, perhaps Evans got a good run because of Kings injury problems, I'm not sure what Smiths first choice would have been, for all we know Evans and Russel could have been his first choice. I never even mentioned Brown.

My blame lies entirely at the hands of those who are in charge of our tactics and more specifically the fact that they haven been unwilling to alter their approach despite the dire displays and total lack of improvement we have witnessed this season.
