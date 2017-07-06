rubber duckie wrote: Well we can't blame russell evans or brown for how we've played of late.

I haven't blamed any players for our performances of late, or any point of this season. To be straight, I have no problem with Russel and Evans being back up to the first team but that is all I view that they should have been at the start of the season. I rate Toby King he causes the opposition problems and the more players who do that the better, perhaps Evans got a good run because of Kings injury problems, I'm not sure what Smiths first choice would have been, for all we know Evans and Russel could have been his first choice. I never even mentioned Brown.My blame lies entirely at the hands of those who are in charge of our tactics and more specifically the fact that they haven been unwilling to alter their approach despite the dire displays and total lack of improvement we have witnessed this season.