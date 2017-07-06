WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:35 am
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 394
Smith says the team owe the fans a performance - Well done Sherlock

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/sport/wolves/15394658._We_owe_the_fans_a_performance___Smith_says/

I'll tell you what Tony that has been the case for 80% of the time this season, pretty pointless when it's too late and we're with the also rans in the middle 8's and the only thing we can hope for from YOUR massively expensively assembled squad is that we don't have the ignominy of playing Championship Rugby next season

Cheers Tony - now do one, and take your squash hanger on with you

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:38 am
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 256
I'd appreciate just the one good performance... In the million pound game cheers ton'z.

What we can't do is have one good performance against Brisbane and do awful the rest.

How ironic Brown has had his best game against he club his national team manager coaches. If anything you'd think Wayne would know how to deal against him.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:36 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8807
Tiz Lad wrote:
Smith says the team owe the fans a performance - Well done Sherlock

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/sport/wolves/15394658._We_owe_the_fans_a_performance___Smith_says/

I'll tell you what Tony that has been the case for 80% of the time this season, pretty pointless when it's too late and we're with the also rans in the middle 8's and the only thing we can hope for from YOUR massively expensively assembled squad is that we don't have the ignominy of playing Championship Rugby next season

Cheers Tony - now do one, and take your squash hanger on with you


He is getting infuriating. They owe the fans a bloody apology for this shambles.

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:52 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3200
Location: warrington
Oh dear they have trained well again this week reading that.

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:16 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8807
karetaker wrote:
Oh dear they have trained well again this week reading that.


Apparently last tackle plays let us down against Wakefield and they are important. I could have sworn they have let us down all season. Still it's good they have worked on it in training.

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:49 pm
wolfie wales
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 189
bit to late what will he say when we go down total crap

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:06 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8180
How many times this season have we touched on the lack of idea on play 5?....no way he has only just got it.
once a wire always a wire

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:49 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9551
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Please don't have that performance this week! (or when we play you in the Middle 8's :wink: )

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Bombed Out, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, Exiled down south, Ganson's Optician, Gaz3376, HOOF HEARTED, Jimathay, mailman, morrisseyisawire, Moving Forward, Or thane, Philth, Sandwich Wire, Shazbaz, The Riddler, Uncle Rico, Wigg'n, WolfiesUndies, Wrath and 241 guests

