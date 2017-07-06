WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - We Owe the Fans a Performance

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves We Owe the Fans a Performance

 
Post a reply

We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:35 am
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 393
Smith says the team owe the fans a performance - Well done Sherlock

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/sport/wolves/15394658._We_owe_the_fans_a_performance___Smith_says/

I'll tell you what Tony that has been the case for 80% of the time this season, pretty pointless when it's too late and we're with the also rans in the middle 8's and the only thing we can hope for from YOUR massively expensively assembled squad is that we don't have the ignominy of playing Championship Rugby next season

Cheers Tony - now do one, and take your squash hanger on with you

Re: We Owe the Fans a Performance

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:38 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 256
I'd appreciate just the one good performance... In the million pound game cheers ton'z.

What we can't do is have one good performance against Brisbane and do awful the rest.

How ironic Brown has had his best game against he club his national team manager coaches. If anything you'd think Wayne would know how to deal against him.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: anthonyspiers, Barbed Wire, barham red, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Darwinsdad, Ganson's Optician, Jack Pepsi, karetaker, lister, Longbarn Wire, Moving Forward, Old Man John, Sandwich Wire, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Tiz Lad, WalterWizard, Who are ya!!, Wolf Hall and 314 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,2251,87776,0814,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM