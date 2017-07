I'm not sure he was quite sure what the rules were when it comes to ball steals, there was that Shenton one then Wakey had one just before the Fifita try. It was also incredibly predictable that after a 6-2/7-2 first half penalty count it would be pretty much reversed in the 2nd...finished 8-9 with only the Finn ball steal right at the end stopping him evening it out He did the same last week, home team got the calls in the first half then the away team in the 2nd.