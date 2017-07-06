No problem with the result, Wakey were the better team in the first half and Cas were the better team in the second half. Silly errors in the second half cost wakey. My issue with the officials was that he chose to speak to Shenton on three occasions in quick succession about the standard of play instead of placing Castleford on an official team warning. It's perfectly acceptable to speak to the captain the first Time, but when he had to do it again shortly afterwards he should have put them on a team warning and the next piece of foul play would have resulted in 10min in the bin. It may not have changed the overall result but it would have at least been consistent with last week when Wakefield were placed on back to back team warnings without the captain being spoken to first