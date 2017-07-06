WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:00

Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:45 pm
Towns88
The classic, game of 2 halves. For us to comeback from 16-0 down despite Luke Gale never getting above 1/10 tonight was some effort.
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:47 pm
We didn't deserve to win that given how poorly we respected the ball, but we did - so hey ho. We'll take the win and I'm sure Wakey fans will be spitting feathers for weeks.

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:51 pm
cas all the way
BD wrote:
We didn't deserve to win that given how poorly we respected the ball, but we did - so hey ho. We'll take the win and I'm sure Wakey fans will be spitting feathers for weeks.

To be fair they ain't. Most are respecting the result and a few have also noticed Fifita was offside at the drop goal too.

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:53 pm
cas all the way wrote:
To be fair they ain't. Most are respecting the result and a few have also noticed Fifita was offside at the drop goal too.


Yeah just looked. Can't blame the ref tho - he was so poor for both teams. No consistency.

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:55 pm
cas all the way wrote:
Rewind it and watch it again. Even Fafita knew.


Ignore him. The guy spends all his time on the Hull board trying to get a reaction to his lunatic posts. Boring pedant who posts for affect.
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:39 pm
spegs wrote:
Ignore him. The guy spends all his time on the Hull board trying to get a reaction to his lunatic posts. Boring pedant who posts for affect.

lol, you don't read many of my posts then.
'lunatic' posts, what's one of those then?
As for being pedantic, there are far more pedants on this board than I. How about the pedants on here stating Faffita was offside at the PTB, bit pedantic aint it when offside at the PTB is commonplace and doesn't get pinged?
Add something to thread or go away troll.

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Fri Jul 07, 2017 12:13 am
No problem with the result, Wakey were the better team in the first half and Cas were the better team in the second half. Silly errors in the second half cost wakey. My issue with the officials was that he chose to speak to Shenton on three occasions in quick succession about the standard of play instead of placing Castleford on an official team warning. It's perfectly acceptable to speak to the captain the first Time, but when he had to do it again shortly afterwards he should have put them on a team warning and the next piece of foul play would have resulted in 10min in the bin. It may not have changed the overall result but it would have at least been consistent with last week when Wakefield were placed on back to back team warnings without the captain being spoken to first
