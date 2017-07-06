Want to show your support and help the Bulls Academy? Academy Players are participating in the Batley Bumble (the BullBuilder Sponsored Walk on the 16h July). To help these players get sponsorship, we have arranged for some Academy Players to do a bucket collection prior to kick off on Sunday when Bulls play HKR. Please support our Academy by making a donation, if everyone attending the game put 50 pence in their buckets, with an attendance of 4000 the boys would raise £2000. Please give these Bulls Rookies a helping hand. If you would like to participate in the Batley Bumble please contact Vicki Sharp at vickisharp@sky.com or ring her on 07788 591946.