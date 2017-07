BuySportsKit who provide our current Kappa kit made a reference on Twitter to somebody complaining about the sizing of Toronto training gear that this is a Kappa issue. This will not be news to those of us who squeeze in to our Kappa replica tops each week and have a complex about the amount of X's in the size! However, BSK did say in their response (in a nutshell) that the sizing issue had caused all clubs to move away from Kappa to Errea for 2018.